Report: Woman stole city money to get butt lift

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 9:34 am < a min read
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city says a former employee stole money to get a butt lift.

A Gainesville city report released Wednesday said Natwaina Clark stole $93,000 from the city, using $8,500 on the cosmetic surgery. The Gainesville Sun says (http://bit.ly/2rzKv3x ) the report shows the 33-year-old Clark also used city money for her cable television bill, food, highway tolls, a television and other expenses.

Clark was fired shortly before she was arrested last March 28 and charged with larceny and scheme to defraud. She has pleaded not guilty.

Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com

