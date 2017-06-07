Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Terminally ill man arrested…

Terminally ill man arrested after plotting to kill 3 doctors

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 12:15 am < a min read
Share

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a terminally ill cancer patient has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he traveled to the San Francisco Bay Area to kill three doctors who had treated him.

The Mercury News reports (http://bayareane.ws/2sBQfLO) 58-year-old Yue Chen’s family reported him missing and responding officers found evidence of the plot at his Visalia home. They then alerted the doctors and Bay Area officials.

The Palo Alto Police Department says Chen failed to find any of the doctors, got lost and may have been on his way back home when he was arrested.

The California Highway Patrol arrested him on May 31 and found two loaded handguns in his car as well as maps with directions to the doctors’ homes.

Advertisement

Prosecutors charged Chen with three felony counts of premeditated attempted murder.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Terminally ill man arrested…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis Chat With Australian Ministers in Sydney

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.