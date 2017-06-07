Terminally ill man arrested after plotting to kill 3 doctors

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a terminally ill cancer patient has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he traveled to the San Francisco Bay Area to kill three doctors who had treated him.

The Mercury News reports (http://bayareane.ws/2sBQfLO) 58-year-old Yue Chen’s family reported him missing and responding officers found evidence of the plot at his Visalia home. They then alerted the doctors and Bay Area officials.

The Palo Alto Police Department says Chen failed to find any of the doctors, got lost and may have been on his way back home when he was arrested.

The California Highway Patrol arrested him on May 31 and found two loaded handguns in his car as well as maps with directions to the doctors’ homes.

Prosecutors charged Chen with three felony counts of premeditated attempted murder.