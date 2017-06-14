Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » The Latest: More charges…

The Latest: More charges filed in Flint water crisis

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 9:15 am 1 min read
Share

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on criminal charges filed in the Flint water investigation (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

The head of the Michigan health department and the state’s chief medical officer are the latest to be charged in an investigation of Flint’s lead-contaminated water.

Dr. Eden Wells is charged with obstruction of justice and lying to a police officer. It isn’t immediately clear who will represent Wells and can speak on her behalf.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

Nick Lyon, head of the Department of Health and Human Services, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes. He’s accused of failing to alert the public of a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak.

Flint didn’t treat its water to reduce corrosion in 2014-15, leading to the release of lead from old pipes.

Some experts have also linked the water to Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs.

___

8:40 a.m.

The head of the Michigan health department has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint’s lead-tainted water crisis.

When will Congress approve another round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC)? Check out the latest defense news.

Nick Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by some experts to poor water quality in 2014-15.

Charges were read Wednesday in a Flint court. Lyon is the highest-ranking official to be charged in the state attorney general’s investigation.

Flint began using water from the Flint River in 2014 but didn’t treat it to reduce corrosion. Lead from old plumbing leached into the water system.

Legionnaires’ is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » The Latest: More charges…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor greets children during humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka

Today in History

1922: Ft. McHenry hosts 1st presidential broadcast

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9840 0.0207 2.80%
L 2020 25.7373 0.0538 4.59%
L 2030 28.8167 0.0941 6.52%
L 2040 31.1006 0.1191 7.46%
L 2050 17.8707 0.0778 8.30%
G Fund 15.3477 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8994 0.0060 2.57%
C Fund 33.9708 0.1612 8.67%
S Fund 44.2752 0.3133 4.96%
I Fund 28.2322 0.1387 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.