Use of drug probed in Los Angeles organ donor’s death

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 1:39 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating a claim by a coroner’s investigator that an anesthesiologist used a painkiller to hasten the death of a gravely injured boy to increase the likelihood his organs could be harvested.

The Los Angeles Times reports Monday (http://lat.ms/2raGy64 ) the investigation involves an 8-year-old who went into cardiac arrest after nearly drowning in a washing machine in 2013, and was removed from life support at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Los Angeles County’s chief medical examiner at the time listed the cause of death as near-drowning, but investigator Denise Bertone convinced a subsequent medical examiner to add fentanyl toxicity as a cause.

Her claims are outlined in a whistleblower lawsuit.

A lawyer for anesthesiologist Judith Brill says the allegation is wrong and her concern was preventing pain.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

