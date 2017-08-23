Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Poodle gets tumor that’s a third of its body weight removed

August 23, 2017 2:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — A poodle named Oreo is on the mend after having a 6.4-pound (2.9-kilogram) tumor removed — nearly a third of its body weight.

Daryl Masone says her group, Poodle Rescue Connecticut, got custody of the 6-year-old, 26-pound (11.8-kilogram) poodle mix earlier this month after a neighbor noticed it was struggling with the large tumor. She says it was hard for the dog to walk or do anything else, and it was also struggling with fleas and Lyme disease.

The Watertown Animal Hospital performed a 2½-hour surgery to remove the growth last week.

Masone said Wednesday that Oreo is doing great and now weighs 19 pounds. She says it will eventually need a second surgery to remove extra skin.

        Sponsored Content: Sign up for a free webinar as DoD, Air Force and VA offer insights on cybersecurity strategies.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA hosts 'Bring Your Dog to Work Day'

Today in History

1966: Lunar Orbiter 1 takes first photograph of Earth from Moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0819 0.0280 3.69%
L 2020 25.8805 0.0724 5.96%
L 2030 28.9918 0.1326 8.53%
L 2040 31.2917 0.1685 9.78%
L 2050 17.9793 0.1104 10.91%
G Fund 15.4142 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0374 -0.0244 2.92%
C Fund 34.2640 0.3385 11.59%
S Fund 43.4044 0.4422 8.61%
I Fund 28.7056 0.0458 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.