The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Prosecutors seek $13M in deadly meningitis outbreak

August 26, 2017 10:57 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — Boston federal prosecutors are seeking more than $13 million from a Massachusetts pharmacy co-founder who was sentenced to prison in a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds more.

The Boston Globe reports that the U.S. Attorney’s office filed a motion Friday for the personal money judgment in Barry Cadden’s case.

Cadden was charged in a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that was traced to contaminated injections of medical steroids made by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham. He was acquitted of second-degree murder charges under federal racketeering law but was convicted of conspiracy and fraud charges.

Cadden was sentenced to nine years in prison in June. He apologized to the victims.

Prosecutors have until Sept. 26 to request restitution for the victims.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

