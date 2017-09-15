Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Coroner: LSU student’s body had marijuana, elevated alcohol

September 15, 2017 12:48 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on a Louisiana State University student’s death that police are investigating as a possible fraternity hazing incident (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A coroner says hospital blood and urine tests found a “highly elevated” blood alcohol level and marijuana in the body of a Louisiana State University student whose death police are investigating as a possible fraternity hazing incident.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark’s office said in a statement that Friday’s preliminary autopsy results didn’t show any internal or external trauma on 18-year-old Maxwell Raymond Gruver’s body.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The statement also says the autopsy found “marked cerebral and pulmonary edema,” or swelling in Gruver’s brain and lungs. Hospital tests also found marijuana in his system.

Clark’s office said final autopsy results are pending toxicology testing that could take up to four weeks to complete.

Gruver died Thursday after he was taken to a hospital. Phi Delta Theta, the fraternity involved in the police investigation, has been suspended by the university and its national headquarters.

___

6:16 a.m.

An autopsy is planned Friday on the body of a Louisiana State University student whose death police are investigating as a possible fraternity hazing incident.

        OPM setting the foundation for security clearance, retirement systems modernizations

Maxwell Raymond Gruver, an 18-year-old LSU freshman from Roswell, Georgia, died Thursday after he was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital to be treated for an unspecified “medical emergency,” university spokesman Ernie Ballard said.

LSU President F. King Alexander said police are investigating allegations that alcohol was a factor.

He said Phi Delta Theta, the fraternity involved in the investigation, has been suspended by the university and its national chapter.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Disaster Medical System personnel assist patients in Florida

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.