Coroner: LSU student’s body had marijuana, elevated alcohol

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on a Louisiana State University student’s death that police are investigating as a possible fraternity hazing incident (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A coroner says hospital blood and urine tests found a “highly elevated” blood alcohol level and marijuana in the body of a Louisiana State University student whose death police are investigating as a possible fraternity hazing incident.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark’s office said in a statement that Friday’s preliminary autopsy results didn’t show any internal or external trauma on 18-year-old Maxwell Raymond Gruver’s body.

The statement also says the autopsy found “marked cerebral and pulmonary edema,” or swelling in Gruver’s brain and lungs. Hospital tests also found marijuana in his system.

Clark’s office said final autopsy results are pending toxicology testing that could take up to four weeks to complete.

Gruver died Thursday after he was taken to a hospital. Phi Delta Theta, the fraternity involved in the police investigation, has been suspended by the university and its national headquarters.

___

6:16 a.m.

An autopsy is planned Friday on the body of a Louisiana State University student whose death police are investigating as a possible fraternity hazing incident.

Maxwell Raymond Gruver, an 18-year-old LSU freshman from Roswell, Georgia, died Thursday after he was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital to be treated for an unspecified “medical emergency,” university spokesman Ernie Ballard said.

LSU President F. King Alexander said police are investigating allegations that alcohol was a factor.

He said Phi Delta Theta, the fraternity involved in the investigation, has been suspended by the university and its national chapter.