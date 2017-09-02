Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Danger not over yet: Harvey evacuees face mold, gas leaks

September 2, 2017 2:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The danger isn’t over yet for Harvey evacuees who are returning to flood-ravaged homes where they face the threat of mold, spoiled food, gas leaks and downed power lines.

While some residents of the still-flooded western part of Houston may not be able to return home for days, others are starting a massive cleanup and dragging sodden debris to the curbside. Keeping them safe is a concern of health officials who hope to reach them through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

U.S. Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman Joni Geels says some evacuees have been able to keep their phones charged at charging stations in the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. She says cellular “service has been really good,” which has helped with communicating safety advice.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.