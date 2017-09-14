Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Heinz Awards: Doc in Flint, Michigan, water crisis, 4 others

September 14, 2017 12:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A pediatrician who helped call attention to childhood health risks from exposure to lead in the Flint, Michigan, water supply is one of five people being honored with $250,000 prizes from the Pittsburgh-based Heinz Family Foundation.

The foundation awards recognize innovative work in the arts, environment, human condition, public policy and economics categories.

An associate professor of pediatrics at Michigan State University, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, won the public policy award Thursday for a study published in 2015 that showed Flint’s children were exposed to lead levels deemed dangerous by government regulators.

Because lead poisoning can’t be reversed, Hanna-Attisha has led programs to aid early childhood development, improve nutrition and otherwise mitigate effects that lead can have on Flint’s children.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The winners will be honored at a banquet Oct. 18.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard surveys Florida Keys

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.