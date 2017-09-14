Listen Live Sports

Holistic doctor stabbed to death in Kansas; suspect arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A doctor has been stabbed to death at his holistic psychiatric practice in Kansas and police have arrested one of his clients in the killing.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the doctor was stabbed multiple times Wednesday evening and left dying behind the Holistic Psychiatry Services clinic in Wichita.

Authorities on Thursday identified the doctor as 57-year-old Achutha Reddy.

Police Lt. Todd Ojile says the suspect and Reddy were seen entering the clinic together. The suspect left and returned later. An office manager found him assaulting the doctor. The suspect then followed Reddy to the office’s alley where the doctor was stabbed multiple times.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested when a security guard at the Wichita Country Club called police after seeing a bloodied man sitting in a car nearby.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

