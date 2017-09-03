Listen Live Sports

...

Medical marijuana plants have started to grow in Maryland

September 3, 2017 11:06 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The first legal crop of marijuana has started to grow in Maryland. And industry officials say products should be available in medical marijuana dispensaries by 2018.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that at least two licensed cultivators have marijuana plants growing. They are ForwardGro in Anne Arundel County and Curio Wellness in Baltimore County.

The cannabis seeds have been planted four years after Maryland legalized the plant for medical use. Since then, nearly 20 companies have been cleared to grow, process and sell the plant.

The marijuana will be harvested and taken to an independent laboratory for quality testing. Some will be processed into oils, creams and capsules.

Patrick Jameson, executive director of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, said “the market will determine how this moves forward.”

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

