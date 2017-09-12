Listen Live Sports

Menopause hormones don’t shorten lives, long follow-up says

September 12, 2017 11:00 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The longest follow-up study yet on menopausal hormone pills suggests they don’t shorten older women’s lives.

The evidence comes from about 18 years of data on women involved in landmark research that transformed thinking on hormone benefits.

That research was halted early when more breast cancer, heart attacks and strokes occurred in women on combined pills than in dummy pill users. Estrogen users had more strokes.

The follow-up found hormone users had similar rates of deaths from heart disease, breast cancer and other causes as those who took dummy pills.

Researchers say the data support guidelines that say hormones may be appropriate for some women when used short-term to relieve hot flashes and other symptoms.

Results appear Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

