Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Official charged in Flint water-related death faces hearing

September 21, 2017 7:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan official blamed in the death of a Flint-area man who had Legionnaires’ disease faces a key hearing to determine whether he will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Nick Lyon is head of the Department of Health and Human Services. He’s accused of failing to alert the public in a timely manner about a Legionnaires’ outbreak in the Flint area in 2014-15.

Some experts have blamed the outbreak on Flint’s failure to treat its water to reduce corrosion.

A judge must decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Lyon to trial in the death of an 85-year-old man. The hearing starting Thursday could last weeks.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

Robert Skidmore was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ six months before his death from congestive heart failure. Lyon’s attorney notes Skidmore’s home didn’t use Flint water.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor signals to amphibious assault vehicle

Today in History

1942: B-29 Superfortress makes debut flight

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.