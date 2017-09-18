Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Pakistan kicks off nationwide polio drive, citing success

September 18, 2017 8:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has launched its first nationwide polio vaccination drive, aiming to reach tens of millions of children while citing success in previous campaigns.

Dr. Rana Mohammad Safdar, the national coordinator for polio eradication, said Monday that some 250,000 campaigners would try to reach more than 37 million children under the age of five in the next four days.

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the only three countries with polio epidemics. Islamic extremists have targeted previous campaigns in Pakistan, alleging that the vaccines are part of a Western plot to harm Muslims.

But Safdar said recent efforts have been successful, reducing the number of polio cases from 306 in 2014 to just four in the current year.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers help clear debris from Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.