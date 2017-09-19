Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Pharmacy school cancels classes on growing medical marijuana

September 19, 2017 7:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A university’s pharmacy school has cancelled classes on growing medical marijuana.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that the University of Maryland appears to be concerned about how the Trump Administration will enforce federal marijuana laws.

Medical marijuana has been legalized in nearly 30 states, including Maryland. And Maryland state law requires workers who are employed by growers, processors, dispensaries and laboratories to have training in their areas.

But the White House has not indicated how it will handle enforcement of federal laws that still classify the drug alongside heroin and LSD.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

School official said they cancelled classes after consulting with the office of Maryland’s attorney general.

The classes were initially scheduled to start in August. They offered basic and advanced certifications in areas that included cultivation, assessment and laboratory standards.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Turkeys at USDA Farmers Market

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2053 0.0091 3.92%
L 2020 26.1629 0.0211 6.18%
L 2030 29.4826 0.0375 8.74%
L 2040 31.9110 0.0480 9.97%
L 2050 18.3829 0.0319 11.07%
G Fund 15.4389 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.0625 -0.0178 3.86%
C Fund 35.0394 0.0521 11.93%
S Fund 45.2313 0.2524 8.16%
I Fund 29.4248 0.0369 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.