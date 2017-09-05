Listen Live Sports

Police officer who arrested Utah nurse fired from medic job

September 5, 2017 5:29 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah police officer caught on video roughly arresting a nurse who refused a patient blood draw has been fired from his part-time paramedic job.

The ambulance company president says Tuesday that Detective Jeff Payne’s termination came after Payne said on video that he’d bring transient patients to the hospital to retaliate against nurse Alex Wubbels, who was following hospital policy.

Gold Cross Ambulance President Mike Moffitt says Payne’s remarks were very concerning and don’t reflect how the company treats people.

Moffitt says Payne has worked for the agency for more than 30 years and the arrest on the video was uncharacteristic.

Payne was put on paid leave from Salt Lake City police after the July 26 video emerged last week. Authorities have also opened a criminal investigation into his actions.

