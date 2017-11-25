Couple forced to leave wedding reception early get a do-over

DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey couple who had to leave their wedding reception early when the bride suffered an allergic reaction is about to get a free do-over.

Victoria Tumolo told the Courier-Post of Cherry Hill she was dancing at the September reception when she became ill. As a nurse, she realized what was happening and soon her father was administering an EpiPen through her wedding dress.

An ambulance soon took Tumolo and her husband, Dominic, to the hospital. But the reception with 250 guests continued on and someone else ended up cutting the wedding cake in the couple’s absence.

Sympathizing with the newlyweds’ plight, their caterer and the owner of the entertainment company that performed at the wedding teamed up to offer them a complimentary second reception to be held Sunday.

