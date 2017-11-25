Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Couple forced to leave wedding reception early get a do-over

November 25, 2017 2:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey couple who had to leave their wedding reception early when the bride suffered an allergic reaction is about to get a free do-over.

Victoria Tumolo told the Courier-Post of Cherry Hill she was dancing at the September reception when she became ill. As a nurse, she realized what was happening and soon her father was administering an EpiPen through her wedding dress.

An ambulance soon took Tumolo and her husband, Dominic, to the hospital. But the reception with 250 guests continued on and someone else ended up cutting the wedding cake in the couple’s absence.

Sympathizing with the newlyweds’ plight, their caterer and the owner of the entertainment company that performed at the wedding teamed up to offer them a complimentary second reception to be held Sunday.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Courier-Post (Cherry Hill, N.J.), http://www.courierpostonline.com/

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.