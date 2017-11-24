Listen Live Sports

Fire officials say woman killed, firefighter hurt in blaze

November 24, 2017 7:15 am
 
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say a woman who was rescued from a burning home in Prince George’s County has died and a firefighter suffered burns but is expected to survive.

Local media report a woman believed to be in her 70s was pulled from the Capitol Heights-area home early Friday morning.

Fire officials say she was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.

WTOP reports a firefighter sustained second-degree burns and has been transported to a burn unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

