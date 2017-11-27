Listen Live Sports

Inmates who held guards hostage treated, returned to prison

November 27, 2017 2:59 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas prison officials say the inmates who held two guards hostage for two and a half hours at a maximum security prison over the weekend have been returned to state custody after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Correction said Monday the guards at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker were released Friday night with minor injuries while the inmates were treated at a local hospital and returned to the prison system the following morning. The department said the guards were freed after officers used lethal and non-lethal munitions, but did not elaborate on the weapons used.

The department said it’s conducting an internal probe, and State Police is also investigating the incident.

The standoff was the latest in a series of violent incidents recently at Arkansas’ prisons.

