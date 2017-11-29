Listen Live Sports

Teen trying to kill bed bug causes $300K fire in Cincinnati

November 29, 2017 9:05 am
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Officials in Ohio say a 13-year-old boy trying to kill a bed bug sparked an apartment building fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage in Cincinnati.

Officials say the fire was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday and began when the teen lit a match after dousing a bed bug with alcohol. Six apartment units were damaged in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is working to find housing for three adults and five children whose apartments were damaged.

