Aggressive wild turkey hit by car undergoes surgery

December 13, 2017 12:03 am
 
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — A wild turkey that’s become semi-famous for chasing pedestrians and bicyclists in Ohio has undergone surgery for a broken leg after being struck by a car.

Cleveland.com reports the male turkey named Frank had surgery Saturday. He was struck by a car Dec. 7 in the Akron suburb of Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) Falls and taken by a wildlife team to an exotic animal veterinarian for treatment

The animal care supervisor at Stark Parks Wildlife Conservation Center says Frank will stay with the veterinarian the rest of the week before going to Stark Parks for physical therapy. His progress will determine whether he can be released back into the wild.

Frank became aggressive toward people after a female turkey with which he was often seen was fatally struck about a year ago.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

