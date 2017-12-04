Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Family agrees $2M settlement in teen’s dental surgery death

December 4, 2017 12:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a Minneapolis-area teen who died during surgery to remove her wisdom teeth has reached a $2 million settlement with the oral surgeon who performed the procedure.

A medical malpractice lawsuit filed against Dr. Paul Tompach said negligent and dangerous actions during the routine procedure led to the death of 17-year-old Sydney Galleger in June 2015. Those actions included incorrectly administering general anesthesia and failing to adequately monitor Galleger, of Eden Prairie, during surgery.

The case filed in Hennepin County District Court was scheduled to go to trial in May 2018. The Star Tribune reports it was settled late last month.

A state licensing board temporarily suspended Tompach’s license. He’s currently on the faculty of the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors man the rails in Rio de Janeiro

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.