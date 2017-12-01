Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
First baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in Dallas

December 1, 2017 3:42 pm
 
A hospital official says that the first birth as a result of a womb transplant in the United States has occurred in Texas, a milestone for the U.S. but one achieved several years ago in Sweden.

A woman who had been born without a uterus gave birth to the baby at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Hospital spokesman Craig Civale (sih-VALL-ay) confirmed Friday that the birth had taken place. He said no other details are available and that a news conference would be held Monday to discuss the case.

The hospital has had a study under way for several years to enroll up to 10 women for uterus transplants.

