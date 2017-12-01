Listen Live Sports

San Diego opens giant tent to contain hepatitis outbreak

December 1, 2017 6:40 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego has opened the first of three industrial-sized tents to house the homeless as part of the city’s efforts to contain a hepatitis A outbreak stemming from the deplorable conditions people were living in on the streets.

About 20 people made their way to a bunk bed Friday in the tent that will house 350 single men and women.

Two other giant tents will open later this month — one for families and one for veterans.

The tents will house a total of 700 people.

The city turned to tents to get people off the streets and contain a hepatitis A outbreak that has killed 20 people in the past year. The virus lives in feces.

More than 3,000 people have been living on the streets in the city.

