Stench of bat feces forces school to close 8 classrooms

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — The stench of bat feces has forced a New Hampshire elementary school to close eight classrooms and work on repairs.

Nashua’s The Telegraph newspaper reports a teacher first noticed the odor around Nov. 21 at the James Mastricola Upper Elementary School in Merrimack.

Maintenance crews thought it was a dead mouse and called in a company that found bat feces in a cavity between an exterior brick wall and an inside block. Crews have tented off the outside wall, removed bricks and sealed off affected areas.

The plan is to have repairs done and the area sanitized within a couple of weeks.

No bats have been discovered, but the plan is to install tubes with a one-way gate so in case bats fly out they can’t get back in.

