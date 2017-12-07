Tinder swindler who made false cancer claims gets prison

Listen Live Sports

December 7, 2017 1:12 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who swindled his Tinder dates out of $49,000 has been sentenced to two to six years in prison.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says Brandon Kiehm (keem) used a variety of scams on at least three women he met through the dating app.

He claimed he urgently needed money for cancer treatments for relatives — in one case his sister, in another, his mother.

Vance says one victim was especially vulnerable because she was herself a cancer survivor.

He conned one woman while he was out on bail.

Kiehm also stole $13,000 from a man who hired him as a dog walker and $800 from a neighbor.

He was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in October to grand larceny, identity theft and scheme to defraud.

