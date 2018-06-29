Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Authorities: Missing Virginia teen found dead was suffocated

June 29, 2018 8:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia medical examiner’s office says a missing teen found dead earlier this week was suffocated.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes the medical examiner’s office as saying Friday that it has ruled 17-year-old Ke’Asia Adkins’ death a homicide. The body of the high school cheerleader was found Thursday morning as investigators searched the woods behind her Dinwiddie home.

She was last seen alive by her family Monday morning. She was reported missing when she didn’t show up for cheer practice or return home. The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office later arrested 21-year-old Anton Deonte Coleman on a charge of abduction. Investigators declined to say how the two are connected, citing the ongoing investigation.

It’s unclear whether Coleman has a lawyer. A hearing for Coleman is set for Monday.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington