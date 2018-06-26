Listen Live Sports

Nurses accuse Johns Hopkins hospital of impeding union

June 26, 2018 8:16 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A group of registered nurses has accused Johns Hopkins Hospital of impeding their efforts to form a union.

The Baltimore Sun reported the group filed a formal charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

National Nurses United announced its complaint Monday. It alleges that hospital management prevented nurses from discussing unionization by barring them on their days off from visiting peers in other departments while they were on breaks. Hopkins nurse Alex Laslett says in a statement that they’re seeking to address safe staffing and working conditions along with higher pay and benefits.

Johns Hopkins Medicine spokeswoman Kim Hoppe said in an email that the hospital had not seen the filed complaint but takes the allegations seriously.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

