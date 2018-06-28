Listen Live Sports

Police: Baltimore officers shoot man at mental health clinic

June 28, 2018 6:00 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say officers have shot a man at a mental health clinic after he charged them with a knife.

City police spokesman T.J. Smith told reporters that the 27-year-old man is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Smith said the incident occurred about 1:25 p.m. Thursday on the fifth floor of a building on a university medical center campus. Smith said the man acted erratically and threw chairs in a waiting room, prompting a call to police.

Smith said officers asked the man “multiple times” to drop the knife before he charged them with the blade and a chair. He was shot in the upper body and leg.

Smith said the officers wore body cameras and used a Taser. The races of those involved have not been released.

