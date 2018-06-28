Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

OxyContin maker says it’s working to address opioid crisis

June 28, 2018 1:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The maker of OxyContin says it’s disappointed that Virginia has filed a lawsuit accusing it of contributing to the nation’s opioid epidemic when it has been working with other states that have brought similar lawsuits.

Purdue Pharma issued a statement Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring Wednesday. The lawsuit accuses the company of falsely marketing its opioids as safe, effective and having a low risk of causing addiction.

Nearly two dozen states have filed similar lawsuits against drug manufacturers. Virginia’s lawsuit alleges that Purdue Pharma violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act by making false claims about its opioids, including OxyContin.

Purdue Pharma said it shares Herring’s concern about the opioid crisis and is working with states to help address the public health crisis.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington