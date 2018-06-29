Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Woman, boyfriend plead guilty in death of her disabled son

June 29, 2018 8:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty in the death of the woman’s 5-year-old developmentally disabled son found buried in a backyard of a Cleveland home.

Thirty-four-year-old Larissa Rodriguez was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a judge in Cleveland on Thursday. Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Rodriguez received 28 years for the death of Jordan Rodriguez, whose body was found in December wrapped in blankets with mothballs.

A Cuyahoga County prosecutor said Jordan was born premature with only one kidney. A medical examiner couldn’t determine how the boy died but said his body showed signs of suspected abuse.

Larissa Rodriguez told authorities she found her son unresponsive. She gave birth to her 10th child in April at the county jail.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The couple’s attorneys couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Friday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington