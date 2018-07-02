Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

2-year sentence for woman who faked cancer to raise $51,000

July 14, 2018 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who collected $51,000 in donations by claiming she was dying of cancer has been sentenced in New York to two years in federal prison.

The Journal News reports Vedoutie Hoobraj apologized to the community and to cancer patients on Friday at her sentencing for wire fraud in federal court in White Plains.

She told her two sons words “can’t describe the pain and hurt” she has caused them.

Hoobraj lived in Ardsley and went by the Shivonie Deokaran when she claimed to have cancer in 2014. The hoax included shaving her head.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Community members raised $51,000 through GoFundMe and a fundraising dinner at her older son’s school.

Hoobraj later moved to Orlando, Florida. She was arrested by the FBI in August 2017.

___

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington