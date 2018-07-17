Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Another endangered black rhino dies after Kenya transfer

July 17, 2018 12:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan authorities say a ninth critically endangered black rhino has died after being moved from the capital to a new wildlife park.

A statement Tuesday from the ministry of tourism and wildlife notes the latest death. The others were announced on Friday. The ministry says preliminary investigations point to salt poisoning as the rhinos tried to adapt to saltier water in their new home.

Minister Najib Balala says just two of the 11 rhinos transported last month are still alive.

The ministry has suspended the ongoing move of rhinos and said the surviving ones in the new park are being closely monitored.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Transporting wildlife is a conservation strategy used to help build up animal populations. Kenya says it transported 149 rhinos between 2005 and 2017 with just eight deaths.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington