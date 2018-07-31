Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Colorado Springs’ 8-week-old giraffe euthanized

July 31, 2018 8:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado Springs zoo says it decided to euthanize its 8-week-old giraffe after veterinarians determined that her dislocated hip, infected leg and other health complications would severely impact her quality of life.

Surgeons at Colorado State University’s vet school found an abscess in Penny’s abdomen. They also believe she had an infection in three of her legs.

They say those two conditions caused Penny’s hip to be dislocated.

Officials chose to euthanize her Monday night.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Penny was born about eight weeks ago at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

She was the 200th giraffe calf born at the zoo.

The zoo is planning a memorial service for Penny.

It says the giraffe building will be closed for two days out of respect for the zookeepers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington