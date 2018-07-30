Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Ex-nurse convicted of manslaughter in diabetic inmate death

July 30, 2018 8:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi jail nurse has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of a diabetic inmate who went a week without insulin.

The Sun Herald reports a Warren County judge sentenced Carmon Sue Brannan on Monday to 15 years in prison.

Brannon testified she thought 28-year-old William Joel Dixon of Lucedale was undergoing drug withdrawal the week before his death in 2014 in the George County jail.

Her trial followed a mistrial earlier this year.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Cherie Wade said when jailers asked Brannan to check on Dixon, she glanced into his cell and said, “I don’t have time for him.”

Dixon had been arrested on DUI, drug and child endangerment charges after police found him passed out in a car with two children inside.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington