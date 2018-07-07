Listen Live Sports

Florida boy, 8, recovering after venomous snake bite in yard

July 7, 2018 3:30 pm
 
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An 8-year-old Florida boy is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake on Independence Day.

In a Daytona Beach News-Journal report , Melissa Thomas of New Smyrna Beach said her son Casson screamed the whole way to a hospital Wednesday as his ankle swelled to the size of a softball and oozed blood from a puncture wound.

Jonathan Thomas said his son was bitten roughly 20 feet (6 meters) from their front porch while he was picking up toys in the yard.

Casson was discharged Friday after receiving 18 doses of anti-venom. His parents said he has been talking and playing like nothing happened.

Jonathan Thomas said his insurance should cover the anti-venom treatments, though each vial can cost a patient about $20,000.

It wasn’t clear which species of snake bit Casson.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

