Florida site of school massacre to get a therapy dog

July 20, 2018 7:04 am
 
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting is getting a therapy dog to help students who need emotional support.

River, a 3-month-old female Bernese mountain dog-poodle mix, has been adopted by Ray and Diana Haneski.

Diana is a library media specialist at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where she helped shelter 50 kids during the attack.

Now she’ll be able to take River, donated by Utah Bernedoodles, into the school each day, to be available for anyone who needs comforting.

She told NBC 6 after meeting the dog Thursday that “it’s magical.”

As she tries to prepare herself to return to the school, she said, “River’s going to help in the future with a lot of struggles and trouble.”

