Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Indiana parents sue after autistic girl restrained in class

July 27, 2018 1:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LA PORTE, Ind. (AP) — The parents of a northern Indiana girl with autism are accusing a special education teacher of belting the 8-year-old into a homemade restraining chair in the classroom.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Charles and Heather Castle’s federal lawsuit filed June 29 alleges a teacher and two paraprofessionals at Kingsford Heights Elementary School used a restraining chair built by the teacher’s father.

The lawsuit alleges the LaPorte Community School Corp. violated its own policies regarding student restraint and never informed the parents that their daughter was placed in the device.

The lawsuit says the Castles became suspicious after their daughter exhibited “new and troubling behaviors” at home, including emotional outbursts and refusal to wear a seat belt.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Superintendent Mark Francesconi didn’t respond Thursday to the newspaper’s request for comment.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington