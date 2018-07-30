Listen Live Sports

Italy: Quake rescue dog’s poisoning prompts crackdown calls

July 30, 2018 9:34 am
 
ROME (AP) — The fatal poisoning of a rescue dog used to find survivors in a quake in Italy is sparking calls for tougher penalties against such attacks.

The owner of Kaos, a German shepherd, on Sunday reported it was poisoned in his garden. Police are investigating the dog’s death.

Kaos was deployed in Amatrice, a town destroyed by a 2016 quake, to sniff out survivors and bodies. The dog also helped in other searches for missing persons.

Lawmaker Michela Brambilla told The AP Monday that she hoped Kaos’ death would hasten passage of a law she proposed earlier this year. Dog poisonings aren’t uncommon in Italy.

Three Cabinet ministers also joined the call for crackdowns on such poisonings.

Brambilla said: “Kaos’ death has touched the conscience of the Italian people.”

