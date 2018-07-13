Listen Live Sports

Jefferson University offers medical marijuana grad programs

July 13, 2018 4:07 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia will be offering graduate-level certificate programs in medical marijuana.

Courses start this fall for two graduate certificate programs in cannabis medicine and cannabinoid pharmacology at the school’s Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp. A third program on cannabinoid chemistry and toxicology will get underway in 2019.

Charles Pollack, head of the Lambert Center, says health care professionals have had few evidence-based educational options to learn about medical marijuana’s benefits and risks in clinical settings. The new programs aim to change that.

The center claims this will be the nation’s first graduate-level certificate program in medical marijuana.

Marijuana is legal in some form in more than 30 states.

