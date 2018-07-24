Listen Live Sports

NIH awards professor 2nd $1.3M grant for lung disease study

July 24, 2018 12:23 am
 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A Hampton University professor has been awarded another grant to study lung disease.

The Daily Press reported Monday that the chair of the pharmaceutical sciences department, Neelam Azad, received her second $1.3 million independent investigator award from the National Institutes of Health. The goal is to use traditional molecular biology techniques, along with less conventional methods, to look at markers for pulmonary fibrosis.

The project will run from July 2018 through May 2022. Azad also plans to test provisionally patented drugs that could slow the disease’s progression.

Azad and her collaborator, pharmacy school dean Anand Iyer, received a previous $1.3 million grant that ran from September 2011 through June 2016. That project focused on factors dictating development of the disease.

