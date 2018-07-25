Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Novichok survivor says partner thought it was perfume

July 25, 2018 4:46 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A man who survived exposure to the deadly nerve agent Novichok has described how his partner sprayed it on her wrists thinking it was perfume, and collapsed minutes later.

Charlie Rowley told ITV News Tuesday night that he may have had the bottle in his home for several days before giving it to his partner Dawn Sturgess.

She became ill within 15 minutes and died eight days later. Rowley was also exposed but survived after hospitalization.

“I do have a memory of her spraying it on her wrists and rubbing them together,” he said.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

He says the substance was oily and did not smell like perfume.

“Within 15 minutes Dawn said she had a headache. She asked me if I had any headache tablets. In that time she said she felt peculiar and needed to lie down. I went into the bathroom and found her in the bath, fully clothed, in a very ill state,” Rowley said.

He said he got some of the substance on his hands but washed it off fairly quickly. He also fell ill and was hospitalized in critical condition but has since recovered.

Police believe the Novichok was from the same batch used in the March attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Both were hospitalized for weeks but eventually were released and are recovering in a secret location.

British officials blame the attack on the Russian government. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

Police are still searching the area for clues and possible indications of more Novichok contamination. A cordon that had been placed around the house where Sturgess lived in Salisbury is being lifted after weeks of careful searches.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington