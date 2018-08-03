Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

August 3, 2018 2:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Japanese macaques nap in the shade to avoid sunshine at a Tokyo zoo while people crowd in a swimming pool to escape the summer heat in South Korea. Monsoon rains and a typhoon affected other Asian countries, with flooding threatening to inundate parts of Hanoi, Vietnam.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen holds a ballot before voting in the election that returned him to office for another five-year term.

In Australia, Peter Peacock embraces his biological daughter, Gypsy Diamond, who found him after a Victoria state law enacted last year retroactively lifted the anonymity that had been granted to sperm donors decades ago.

___

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington