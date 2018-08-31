Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Cancer survivor uses Times Square billboard to seek kidney

August 31, 2018 10:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A cancer survivor who lost both kidneys to the disease is using a Times Square billboard to plead for a new one.

The New York Post reports that a friend paid for the digital billboard seeking a kidney donor for Marc Weiner of Great Neck, New York.

The billboard features a photo of the 53-year-old Weiner and the words “My name is Marc. I need a kidney. YOU can help!”

Weiner says on his website that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2015 and the cancer spread to his kidneys.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Weiner says doctors removed his bladder and both kidneys, forcing him to endure “hours of debilitating dialysis” three times a week. He says a kidney transplant would put his life “on a positive path.”

___

Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'