Chicago couple makes scrapbooks to preserve history, memory

August 17, 2018 2:37 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Anne and Bruce Hunt of Chicago have made scrapbooks for years, amassing 48 and counting.

But the effort to preserve the couple’s family history has taken on greater meaning since Anne was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease just over two year ago.

The diagnosis came after their daughter, Mary, suggested she get tested because of their family history. Her mother also displayed symptoms such as forgetting appointments.

The Hunts are both 82. They view scrapbooks, along with note taking and photos, as part therapy and part necessity to supplement Anne’s memory as it fades. They help her remember names and significant dates.

One of those dates is Aug. 29, when the couple will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary.

See the AP video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWnGQw4yUpg

