Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Family says puppy stolen from terminally ill 5-year-old

August 9, 2018 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mother says someone broke in to her family’s home and stole a puppy belonging to her terminally ill, 5-year-old daughter.

Shala Browning tells the Burlington Times-News that she and her family, including daughter Zakaia Gray, went out Saturday for her birthday. She says they returned home that night and noticed Zakaia’s 11-week-old American Bully named Annabella May was missing.

Browning says Annabella May was a companion for Zakaia, who has terminal brain cancer and was given up to six months to live. Browning says the dog usually goes everywhere with the family, but they left her alone for a few hours Saturday to work on her kennel training.

Burlington police responded to the break-in and found that nothing besides Annabella May was stolen.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Times-News, http://www.thetimesnews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington