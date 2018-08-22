Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Grocery stocks clerk gets car after his kind act went viral

August 22, 2018 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A grocery stock clerk’s whose act of kindness toward an autistic 17-year-old went viral last month has been given a new car.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports 20-year-old Jordan Taylor was given the car Tuesday.

The Rouses Market employee allowed Jack Ryan “Ziggy” Edwards to help him stock items after the teen expressed interest. Edwards’ father filmed them working together and had a conversation with Taylor in which he said he hoped to become a teacher.

Neighbors Federal Credit Union announced it had given Taylor the car. It’s president and CEO, Steve Webb, says they’re proud of Taylor for pursuing his dream of becoming a math teacher by enrolling at Grambling State University. A crowdfunding account has raised more than $100, 000 toward Taylor’s college tuition.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
8|30 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries