Peruvian official: Food poisoning kills 9 funeral goers

August 7, 2018 10:03 am
 
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Authorities in Peru say at least nine people have died from food poisoning following a funeral ceremony.

Health officials said Tuesday that another 20 people were hospitalized with stomach pains and vomiting after a wake the previous day in the Ayacucho region of south-central Peru.

Regional health director Jhon Tinco tells a local radio station that the victims reported eating a meat dish and consuming a drink of fermented corn called Chicha.

Tinco says health officials continue to investigate to determine what could have led to the deaths.

He says the victims were taken to a local hospital where they died.

