The Latest: Vegas shooting survivor says she lacks closure

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the final report into the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people (all times local):

6 p.m.

A survivor of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says it was gun-wrenching that Las Vegas police didn’t determine a motive for the rampage.

Megan O’Donnell Clements of Wilmington, Delaware, told The Associated Press on Friday that not knowing why Stephen Paddock opened fire on the concert she attended in October is “kind of horrifying” and that she lacks closure.

Police released their final report from a 10-month investigation into the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

It says Paddock became increasingly unstable and distant from loved ones but that there was no troubling behavior that would have led to a call to law enforcement.

___

4:40 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas say the gunman who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history also fired armor-piercing incendiary bullets at nearby aviation fuel tanks.

A final investigative report of the Oct. 1 shooting was released Friday. It says gunman Stephen Paddock fired eight incendiary rounds at a fuel tank at the city’s airport. Two bullets hit the tank, but it didn’t explode.

A timeline says those shots were among the first of 1,057 that Paddock fired for 11 minutes from the windows of the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort into a concert crowd below.

Police who entered the room more than an hour later found Paddock dead of a self-inflicted gunshot next to a handgun as well as 23 assault-style weapons strewn about.

____

1:50 p.m.

Those who knew the gunman who opened fire at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip last year painted an inconsistent picture for investigators of a successful gambler who enjoyed traveling but avoided germs and hand-shaking.

The people interviewed by investigators in a report made public Friday said Stephen Paddock was very detail-oriented but had poor-health and an unkempt appearance. They also said he was not interested in attention or flashy items but always wanted to be the best.

Paddock’s ex-wife Peggy Paddock told investigators her former husband grew up with a single mom in a financially unstable home and felt a need to be self-reliant. She says Stephen Paddock was not interested in drawing attention to himself and did not buy flashy clothes, jewelry or cars.

His youngest brother Eric Paddock called his brother a narcissist and said he needed to be seen as important.

Investigators say the brother described Stephen Paddock as someone who “always wanted to be the best and known to everyone.”

Friends and family said he did not appear violent and or to be abusing drugs or alcohol.

___

12:40 p.m.

The girlfriend of the Las Vegas mass shooter told investigators that gunman Stephen Paddock didn’t talk much about politics but expressed a dislike for President Barack Obama’s administration and “was happy when President Trump was elected.”

Las Vegas police said in a report on the shooting made public Friday that Paddock told his girlfriend Marilou Danley that “he believed President Trump would do something to stop illegal immigration.”

The report says Paddock did not belong to any political organizations, did not comment on gun control did not display any racial bias.

___

12:35 p.m.

Detectives investigating last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas conducted interviews with valet attendants, security officers, housekeepers and other workers of the Mandalay Bay casino-resort who interacted with gunman Stephen Paddock at the Mandalay Bay casino-resort before he opened fire on a country music festival.

Two bellmen who helped Paddock move luggage to his room during his stay at the property on the Las Vegas Strip told authorities none of the items they moved were unusually heavy.

One told authorities Paddock requested the use of back or service elevators, which the employee explained is not uncommon for VIP guests to do.

Authorities have said Paddock amassed an arsenal of weapons in his 32nd floor suite.

The report shows a housekeeper told authorities she saw an open laptop surrounded by papers when she was cleaning the room, but never saw guns or bullets in the room.

Workers reported he requested more towels, a change of linens and a new mini fridge.

___

11:50 a.m.

The number of dead in the final police report of the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip remains the same, at 58 people plus the gunman who authorities say killed himself.

However, the final report from Las Vegas police on Friday raises the number of people with “documented physical injuries” to 869 from the 851 reported by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo when he released preliminary report in January.

Police said they confirmed that 413 people received gunshot or shrapnel injuries, down from the 422 reported in January.

The injuries to the other 456 were not specified or listed as “other than gunshot or shrapnel.”

Some people may have been treated for injuries but never reported them to police.

In witness accounts and 911 calls made public in recent months, some people who escaped gunfire reported being trampled on by other people as they fled the country music festival.

___

11:45 a.m.

Investigators say people who knew the gunman behind the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival described him as a narcissist who cared only about himself.

A report released by Las Vegas police said Stephen Paddock did not have any religious or political affiliations. Before the shooting, he had only minor interactions with law enforcement related to traffic tickets and no history of arrests.

Investigators said Paddock had several hobbies and would become “heavily invested, monetarily and emotionally, in any activity he began.”

He bought all required gear after learning to scuba dive and bought an airplane after getting a pilot’s license.

___

11:00 a.m.

A final report released by Las Vegas police into the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year shows the gunman’s primary care physician told FBI agents his patient may have had “bipolar disorder.”

The report made public Friday does not name the Las Vegas physician who also told investigators that Stephen Paddock did not want to talk about the possible disorder further with him.

The physician described Paddock’s behavior as “odd” and showing “little emotion.”

The doctor told federal agents Paddock refused antidepressants, but accepted prescriptions for anxiety medication.

He said Paddock “seemed fearful of medications” and often refused to take them.

The doctor last saw Paddock a year before the shooting for an annual checkup.

___

10:55 a.m.

The lead investigator into last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas says authorities were unable to corroborate accounts from at least two people who told police that a person they believed to be Paddock ranted in the days prior to the attack about the federal government and gun control.

Detective Trever Alsup’s comments were in a final report made public Friday into the rampage by Stephen Paddock, who rained gunfire from a 32nd floor hotel-casino suite onto a country music festival, killing 58 people.

The claims about Paddock’s rants were among redacted witness accounts released by the authorities in May under court in a public records case by media including The Associated Press.

One man told police he heard the man say, “Somebody has to wake up the American public and get them to arm themselves,” and that, “Sometimes sacrifices have to be made.”

A woman provided a handwritten account saying that she overheard a man she later said was Paddock at a Las Vegas restaurant talking angrily about the 1990s standoffs at Waco, Texas, and Ruby Ridge in Idaho.

___

10:35 a.m.

A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock told investigators that he believes the gunman cheated on tax preparation.

Eric Paddock told investigators he was worried that he might be implicated for tax evasion if evidence was collected from Stephen Paddock’s computers after he was found dead in his hotel suite after opening fire on a country music festival, killing 58 people.

Investigators said in a final report into the shooting made public Friday that at least one laptop found in Paddock’s 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel was missing a hard drive.

When police told Eric Paddock about the missing hard drive, he repeated several times: “Maybe he did care for us.”

___

10:05 a.m.

A brother of the gunman in the Las Vegas mass shooting last year told investigators he had not spoken with Stephen Paddock for more than 10 years but believed he suffered from “mental illness and was paranoid and delusional.”

Bruce Paddock’s comments were in an investigative report into the shooting made public Friday.

Bruce Paddock also told detectives he did not believe his brother was a “violent person” or abused drugs or alcohol.

Authorities say Paddock unleashed a hail of gunfire from his high-rise hotel suite on Oct. 1, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

Investigators say they did not determine a motive for the attack.

___

10 a.m.

The gunman in last year’s Las Vegas shooting repeatedly complained to his girlfriend that he was sick and doctors could not cure him.

The account was included in an investigative report released Friday by Las Vegas police.

Marilou Danley told investigators that Stephen Paddock’s doctors told him he had a “chemical imbalance.”

She said Paddock would also get “very bad headaches” from chemical smells and would need to change hotel rooms, would not shake hands with people and often wore cotton gloves.

Danley, who is Catholic, told investigators that Paddock would also often say, “Your God doesn’t love me.”

She said Paddock had described himself as an atheist.

Authorities say Paddock unleashed a hail of gunfire from his high-rise hotel suite on Oct. 1, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

9:50 a.m.

The investigation into last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas has found that the gunman spent $1.5 million over 2 years, including money paid to casinos.

A report into the shooting made public Friday included a summary of 14 of Stephen Paddock’s bank accounts.

The report said Paddock had $2.1 million in the accounts in September 2015. By September 2017, the total amount had dropped to $530,000.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says Paddock was a reclusive, high-stakes gambler but had not been “as successful in the gambling as he was in the previous years.”

Investigators say Paddock paid $600,000 to casinos and. More than $170,000 was paid to credit card companies.

The analysis said Paddock had also made nearly $95,000 in firearms-related purchases.

___

9:25 a.m.

Authorities in Las Vegas says the investigation into last year’s mass shooting shows no evidence of a conspiracy or a second gunman.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says Friday that the investigation revealed that Stephen Paddock acted alone in the Oct. 1 shooting.

Lombardo says there was “no other gunman” besides Paddock.

Earlier this year, federal prosecutors brought criminal charges against a man who they say Paddock sold armor-piercing bullets.

Authorities have said the man, Douglas Haig, sold Paddock 720 rounds of tracer bullets. He has pleaded not guilty.

___

9:20 a.m.

Authorities in Las Vegas say the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit is expected to release a psychological profile of the Las Vegas mass shooter later this year.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo made the announcement as he made public results of the investigation into the shooting.

Shooter Stephen Paddock was found dead in a 32nd floor hotel suite after he opened fire on crowds at a country music festival below, killing 58 people.

___

9:10 a.m.

Authorities in Las Vegas say they cannot “definitively” determine the gunman’s motive in the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 people.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo made the announcement as he made public results of the investigation into the shooting.

Lombardo says shooter Stephen Paddock was “an unremarkable man” who showed signs of a troubled mind.

Lombardo Las Vegas police have completed their investigation into the shooting.

Paddock was found dead in the hotel room where he opened fire.

___

8:30 a.m.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival and was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced he will provide reporters with the results of 10 months investigating the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, though it’s unclear if police will have any answers as to why gunman Stephen Paddock shot from a Mandalay Bay hotel room into a concert crowd of 22,000 people.

The sheriff and the top FBI official in Nevada have said that they believe the shooter acted alone and it was not terrorism and that they may never know his motive.

Police have released 13 batches of investigative documents, 911 audio, police reports, witness statements and video over the last three months

