Training to stop bleeding to take place at Maryland school

August 27, 2018 7:16 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Reading, writing, arithmetic and now training on how to stop life-threatening bleeding is taking place at a Maryland High School.

The “Stop the Bleed” training is being conducted by medical staff of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Monday at Southern High School in Harwood, Maryland.

It’s part of a national initiative of the American College of Surgeons that teaches anyone how to stop life-threatening bleeding until medical help arrives.

Staff members at the shock trauma center have trained nearly 2,000 people in Maryland since the program was launched in last August. Now, several school systems in Maryland are making the training mandatory in preparation for the new school year.

